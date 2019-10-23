LETTERS: Promenade no place for dogs

Editor: I am a citizen of White Rock, who loves the natural treasures of Boundary Bay.

Editor:

Re: Dogs allowed on White Rock beach despite bylaw, Sept. 15

I am a citizen of White Rock, who loves the natural treasures of Boundary Bay.

I moved here 15 years ago to enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and community of this world-class beauty from our promenade and pier.

Some of the latest Peace Arch News articles, thanks to the fine work of reporter Aaron Hinks, highlight the failures of the dogs on promenade task force.

Learning this new information has me confused and very concerned.

How can we even entertain the idea of dogs on the promenade when there are so many risks to our fragile and vulnerable Wildlife Management Area?

So many unanswered questions about enforcement and responsibility, and so much at stake to the overall well-being of our precious ecosystem, our residents and our visitors?

We know that the Semiahmoo First Nation have made their official policy clear – no dogs on the foreshore – but they did not even have a voting position on the task force. Unbelievable! Have we not committed to Reconciliation?

We also find out that the members of the task force who were representing concerns of the WMA, water quality, public health and safety, resigned from the task force in early September due to miscommunications and misunderstandings. Therefore, leaving the rights of our WMA, etc. without a voice on this task force. How can the city move ahead with dogs on the promenade when these key stakeholders are absent?

Where are the rights of all the migrating birds and shore now? Who will enforce? What are the implications to the water quality in the bay? The quality of life of shellfish, starfish and fish? The rights of the children and seniors whose health and safety are being compromised?

With all this confusion, apparent irreversible disturbance to Boundary Bay’s ecosystem and the disrespect to our SFN, I would like to encourage our mayor, council and the task force to take more time to study this issue before there is a go-ahead.

Ideally, we leave our promenade, parkway and WMA pristine as it has been historically. No dogs.

If a tsunami of dogs hits this beach, irreparable damage will be done to our beautiful, fragile environment.

Let White Rock be a role model – respecting the wisdom and voice of SFN, and putting the rights of our Boundary Bay and wildlife first.

Yes, this is the legacy I want my students, grandkids and even grand-dogs to respect and honour.

Deb Riopel, White Rock

Previous story
LETTER: Middle class better off with Trudeau’s child benefit boost

Just Posted

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Diwali in Surrey: ‘Festival of light’ celebrations at several halls, a library, other venues

This year Diwali is on Sunday, Oct. 27, but Surrey-area events are held over a two-week period

Player-of-year Seumanutafa leads UBC to women’s rugby title

Semiahmoo grads help Thunderbirds to first-ever Canada West rugby title

People’s Party of Canada not finished, defeated Surrey candidate says

Surrey’s five PPC candidates combined received 4,213 votes

Guns, crossbows, ammo seized in raid on Langley home

Weapons also included stun guns and replica firearms

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds finally decriminalizing drugs possible – but it’s up to Jagmeet Singh, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

VIDEO: Man in his 20s in hospital following shooting in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Tuesday night in 31700 block of South Fraser Way

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Saanich Gulf-Islands’s Elizabeth May coy about leadership plans

The federal Green party leader talks possibility of running as MP without being leader

Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

Langley transgender woman Jessica Yaniv was ordered to pay three salon owners $2,000 each

Most Read