A sign announces a new sidewalk and street lighting for a busy stretch of road in South Surrey. Minghui Du, who lives in the area and regularly walks along Croydon Drive-28 Avenue and 156 Street, is grateful for the upgrade. (Contributed photo)

A sign announces a new sidewalk and street lighting for a busy stretch of road in South Surrey. Minghui Du, who lives in the area and regularly walks along Croydon Drive-28 Avenue and 156 Street, is grateful for the upgrade. (Contributed photo)

LETTERS: New sidewalk will encourage will encourage foot traffic, cut vehicle emissions

Editor:

I am very grateful to the city for the new sidewalks along 156 Street and Croydon Drive-28 Avenue.

As there were no sidewalks in this area before, every time I walked to the shops at Grandview Corners, I had to be very careful to avoid the busy traffic. When it rained, the muddy road made the walking even more difficult.

Due to the COVID pandemic, I didn’t walk to the shops for a while. Just recently, when I resumed walking in the area, I was pleasantly surprised to see the newly built sidewalks along 28 Avenue and 156 Street.

In my opinion, these sidewalks encourage residents walk more and drive less, which will ultimately make people live a healthier life, and reduce carbon emissions.

Minghui Du, Surrey

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Surrey cop referendum pressure now on NDP MLAs

Just Posted

Mayor Doug McCallum gives remarks during the 2021 Clovies Awards ceremony at Northview Golf & Country Club Nov. 17. (Submitted photo: Scott Wheatley)
Clovie award winners named during gala ceremony Nov. 17

The Citizen Santa Parade winds its way through Cloverdale Dec. 23, 2020. This year the Christmas convoy returns on Dec. 11. (Photo: Submitted)
Cloverdale Drive-thru Christmas parade to roll Dec. 11

Flood water takes over east Abbotsford Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
How to help: A list of Surrey businesses collecting donations for B.C. flood victims

A Surrey resident says the City of Surrey won’t compensate her mom, 88, after a tree that was on city property fell and smashed her heritage house at 10024 Whalley Blvd. on Nov. 17, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Woman says Surrey not accepting responsibility after its tree smashed mom’s house