LETTERS: New sidewalk will encourage will encourage foot traffic, cut vehicle emissions

A sign announces a new sidewalk and street lighting for a busy stretch of road in South Surrey. Minghui Du, who lives in the area and regularly walks along Croydon Drive-28 Avenue and 156 Street, is grateful for the upgrade. (Contributed photo)

Editor:

I am very grateful to the city for the new sidewalks along 156 Street and Croydon Drive-28 Avenue.

As there were no sidewalks in this area before, every time I walked to the shops at Grandview Corners, I had to be very careful to avoid the busy traffic. When it rained, the muddy road made the walking even more difficult.

Due to the COVID pandemic, I didn’t walk to the shops for a while. Just recently, when I resumed walking in the area, I was pleasantly surprised to see the newly built sidewalks along 28 Avenue and 156 Street.

In my opinion, these sidewalks encourage residents walk more and drive less, which will ultimately make people live a healthier life, and reduce carbon emissions.

Minghui Du, Surrey

