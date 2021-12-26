LETTERS: McCallum got himself into his own mess, he can pay for it

The Editor,

I was supporting Doug McCallum when it came to replacing the RCMP with a new Surrey force. I was also supporting him over the SkyTrain extension to Langley.

But I was really angry after he lost his fight with Uber and other public transportation companies. It was obvious to all that he would lose that fight, which cost Surrey residents a lot of money.

Now we have his unbelievable public mischief charge.

I can’t believe how somebody with his experience, can put himself in such a situation.

It seems he got himself into his own mess. As he himself claimed, he was just a private citizen on his way to buy his groceries. Thus, he should be paying his expenses in full.

Paying his lawyer’s expenses with public money is just wrong.

Yes, this is another typical day in Surrey. I just hope this guy will at one point step down and disappear from public eyes.

Jerry Valecko, Surrey

Mayor is embarrassing to Surrey

The Editor,

I truly feel embarrassed to say that our mayor is Doug McCallum. He is an example of what you would never want to see in a mayor. We, the Surrey taxpayers, are paying hefty increases in our taxes, all to satisfy the ego of this relic from a bygone era who wants to control our city.

Let’s all be clear, McCallum is obsessed with controlling the police so he can give the orders. He wants to control what is decided and the projects to be approved, and no questions to be asked by anyone, or you will be banned from city hall or your questions will go unanswered.

Please, everyone needs to get out and vote next year so we can stop this insanity.

B. Campbell, Surrey

Remember, we pay council’s salary

The Editor,

In my opinion, Doug McCallum should not have his lawyer’s fees paid by the taxpayers of Surrey, of which I am one.

Being on a personal shopping trip has nothing to do with council business, therefore, he should be paying his own legal bills, not expect Surrey citizens to pay for his pettiness.

My hope is that Surrey residents will vote out McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition councillors in the next election. We need a mayor and councillors who will listen to the people of Surrey, not just do as they want for their own gratification.

As far as changing our excellent police force goes, council says we must have a more expensive one. According to what I read online, the mayor’s salary is $156,000 and a councillor’s is $79,968. Who do they think pays their salary?

Marcene Wiens, Surrey

Choosing high-priced lawyer wrong

The Editor,

I don’t have a problem with Mayor Doug McCallum claiming coverage of legal expenses by Surrey taxpayers.

Yes, he was doing personal grocery shopping, but the confrontation was about city business, hence correctly covered. But his choice of lawyer? Why are we on the hook for paying the fees of Richard Peck, one of the most expensive lawyers in the country? For a mischief charge! Outrageous!

Carol Oehr, Surrey

So, did mayor file to WorkSafe?

The Editor,

The mayor indicated he was going grocery shopping when the interaction occurred. Unless I am mistaken, he was not at the shopping centre in any official capacity, so he should be personally responsible for his legal fees.

He is am embarrassment to himself and to the residents of Surrey. If I am mistaken, and he was working, I assume he has completed a workplace incident report and reported the alleged injury to WorkSafe BC.

Wendy Mulligan, Surrey



