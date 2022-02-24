LETTERS: It’s worth waiting two minutes at a light to ensure others’ safety

Editor:

Regarding the traffic lights on 32 Avenue at the Gethsemani Cemetery and Morgan Creek maintenance – two minutes spent waiting at the light can save many lives.

Most of the time, the traffic light is timed. The cemetery is one of the largest in the area and has many daily visitors and even people who walk, enjoying the peaceful atmosphere.

The cemetery also has a number of employees and conducts weekly necessary business. It also has monthly masses (now suspended due to COVID) as well as special events.

This traffic light is even more essential now as 32 Avenue is four lanes wide.

Let’s not repeat here 176 Street accidents by making this road less safe due to two minutes waiting at a red light.

There is enough speeding in this municipality – just observe North Bluff Road/16 Avenue towards Ocean Park.

Barbara Pinkiewicz, Surrey

