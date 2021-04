Editor:

Re: Courtesy in short supply, April 22 letters

It appears that patience is also in short supply. Perhaps we all need to take a breath and realize that most people are just doing the best they can at any given time.

We don’t know what is going on in another person’s life. My schedule is not so important that I can’t take a few seconds to allow someone else the space to do what they need to do.

J. Jones, Surrey

Letter to the Editor