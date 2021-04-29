LETTERS: Current council cannot undo highrise development

Editor:
Re: Council has itself to blame, April 22 letters
This is in response to Lorill Drummond’s comments stating current council is short-sighted in complaining of overcrowded beach/waterfront and that they have only themselves to blame.
You can thank – or blame – the previous mayor, Wayne Baldwin, and council for all the highrises in White Rock.
All these highrises being built – and there are many more to come – were a done-deal years ago and could not be undone by our current council.
Please don’t lay blame where it doesn’t belong.
Irma Bijdemast, White Rock