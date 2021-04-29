LETTERS: Current council cannot undo highrise development

Buildings under construction were a done deal years ago

Editor:

Re: Council has itself to blame, April 22 letters

This is in response to Lorill Drummond’s comments stating current council is short-sighted in complaining of overcrowded beach/waterfront and that they have only themselves to blame.

You can thank – or blame – the previous mayor, Wayne Baldwin, and council for all the highrises in White Rock.

All these highrises being built – and there are many more to come – were a done-deal years ago and could not be undone by our current council.

Please don’t lay blame where it doesn’t belong.

Irma Bijdemast, White Rock

City of White RockdevelopmentLetter to the Editor