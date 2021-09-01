Surrey Police Vote citizens initiative proponents Darlene Bennett, left, and Eileen Mohan. (File photo/submitted)

LETTER: We are living proof of authenticity, momentum of Surrey Police Vote campaign

‘Countless community leaders and supporters have reached out to ask how they can help’

The Editor,

Re: LETTER: Surrey policing referendum campaign reeks like astroturf, the Now-Leader online, Aug. 25.

We were very surprised and disappointed to see the recent letter to the editor questioning the legitimacy of the Surrey Police Vote campaign to let Surrey voters – not a handful of politicians – decide democratically whether to retain the RCMP or go ahead with the Surrey Police Service.

As long-time, active and passionate residents of Surrey, who have both experienced the professionalism and compassion of the Surrey RCMP as a result of our own tragic circumstances, we are both living proof of the authenticity and momentum of the campaign.

To date, over 400 canvassers from across the city have signed-up; we have raised over $5,000 from individual contributions, and received thousands of signatures. Countless community leaders and supporters have reached out to ask how they can help, and you’ll be hearing more about that in the coming weeks.

We are very grateful for the support of these residents, as well as the National Police Federation, who have been very transparent in their call for a referendum on policing and support for our campaign.

Surrey, let’s show the writer and any critics that we will not be silenced by those in power or those with a pen. To learn more and find an event where you can sign our petition or volunteer, please visit SurreyPoliceVote.ca.

Darlene Bennett and Eileen Mohan,

Surrey Police Vote

• RELATED NEWS STORY: Surrey police petition won’t be going provincewide.

