LETTER: Some Surrey peacocks will die under city’s plan

‘Capturing every single one of the peafowl is going to be next to impossible, even with the best trapper in Canada’

The Editor,

Re: “Surrey council approves peacock relocation plan” the Now-Leader, June 27.

It is with mixed feelings that the City of Surrey decided to capture all the peafowl in one of its communities.

In a recent video on my YouTube channel, I said there’s only two solutions to the problem – live with the peafowl or capture them all.

So I give them credit for making a decision.

But the big question is, is their decision the right one to make – and will it work?

See also: Mr. Peacock from Iowa willing to take Surrey under his wing

Now it’s going to be interesting to see who they obtain to capture the peafowl. I should remind the city that several communities elsewhere in the world have had problems in capturing some/all nuisance peafowl.

Capturing every single one of the peafowl is going to be next to impossible, even with the best trapper in Canada.

The part that disturbs me most about their plan is some peafowl will die in the process of capturing them and if they’re not adopted, the ones that remain will be euthanized.

I’ve never seen a large group of feral/wild peafowl be totally captured out of existence in any community in the world in my 38 years of researching, videotaping and writing about peacocks/peafowl.

I only wish I could take every single unwanted peacock/peafowl here on my farm at the Peacock Information Center in Minden, Iowa, USA.

And when the plan fails to capture them all, what will they do then?

I offered my services for many weeks and not a single resident or city official contacted me for help with my plan that covers every aspect of this situation. So I wish them well on their plan and when it fails and they contact me for help, my fees will be doubled.

Dennis Fett, AKA The Peacock Man