LETTER: School presentation was interesting and Surrey should continue to offer them

Editor:
Re: Dad of 11-year-old questions why parents were not notified prior to school presentation, Feb. 6 (peacearchnews.com)
I am a Grade 6 student at Crescent Park Elementary and I attended this presentation.
I noticed in this article it says the presentation included “sexual content.”
I personally did not see anything sexual about the presentation; the only thing I can think of that could possibly be interpreted that way is one of the presenters mentioned she had a girlfriend and the other presenter mentioned taking hormones.
They were just telling us about their personal experience as people in the LGBTQ+ community and not pressuring or suggesting we do any of the same things.
We learn a lot about acceptance from these kinds of presentations.
For example, the difference between a transgender/non-binary person and a “woman who had a beard and a voice like a man.”
I hope Surrey schools continue to have all kinds of presentations so we can learn about all kinds of different people.
Danica Kohler, White Rock