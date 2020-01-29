Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

LETTER: MAiD – Grateful for the choice

One local letter writer encourages people to voice their thoughts on medically assisted dying

Dear Editor,

I have read a lot of opinions lately about MAID (medical assistance in dying).

I know there are a lot of people with different opinions who feel passionate about their position.

To me, what is most important is someone having the choice of what they want to do with their body.

I cannot imagine what it would be like to have an incurable illness. Living each day knowing that you will not get better. Something that has, frankly, robbed you of choice.

I feel very fortunate to live in a place where I have freedom of choice.

While we may not all agree on the decisions politicians make, we do get our say.

We get to make a choice when we vote and even when we fill out a survey.

MAID allows someone to make a choice when they have been robbed of so many others.

These are complicated issues and even the mention of MAID, draws passionate responses. But what we should not lose sight of, is that this is about giving someone back their decision what to do with their body.

What choice they want to make about their body when they been faced with the decision that they will always be sick and never have the life they once had before.

While someone else may feel passionate about it, the person that this directly affects, it should be their decision.

The MAID consultation survey that finished will help inform the governments next steps in updating MAID legislation.

If you were not able to complete the survey or want to give additional feedback, you can also send a (postage-free) letter to your local member of parliament.

This is one way that we can exercise our choice, give our opinion on what we would want for ourselves and for our country.

But regardless of how we feel, this is about allowing someone to make a choice for themselves.

Kyle Latchford, Cloverdale

