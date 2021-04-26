LETTER: Letter writer calls for Cloverdale-Langley City MP resignation over ‘unclean’ comment

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Cloverdale-Langley City MP draws criticism over conversion therapy debate comments, langleyadvancetimes.com, April 25]

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen

I would like to express my profound disappointment at your incredibly inappropriate comments during the debate on conversion therapy, last week. As your constituent I expect you to represent all of your constituents, not your own religious views.

How after hearing you call a gay MP” unclean” can any LGBTQ2+ person ever trust that you would fairly and legitimately represent them and their needs? This was a shocking betrayal of your oath of office and your half-hearted excuse is not enough.

Quite frankly this is just another in a long line of inappropriate actions you have taken. From hosting blackface Christmas parties, to comparing MAiD to the Holocaust, to denying climate change, you have shown yourself to be out of touch with your constituents.

I will be emailing the leader of your party and asking that he take immediate steps to remove you from your caucus. You have shown yourself unfit to lead the diverse people of Cloverdale- Langley City, and I would respectfully ask that you resign.

Your reaction to this controversy has further proven that you do not wish to truly represent your constituents. Blocking critical voices and shutting down social media pages to make it harder for your constituents to communicate their disappoint and opposition is a further violation of your oath of office. Are you the MP for Cloverdale-Langley City or just the MP for those who agree with you?

As a Christian I would like to point out that the Scripture you used was an admonishment of those who use the Bible like you did. He was speaking to religious rule-followers who use their religion as a club to condemn others while thinking they are superior, while excluding those who do not live up to their standards. I would encourage you to remember that Christianity is bigger than your narrow views and the views of ARPA.

I would respectfully ask you to start with an apology to Mr. Oliphant, the LGBTQ2+ community, and your constituents, and then to resign. Your actions in this whole affair have been deeply disappointing. Cloverdale-Langley City would be better severed with a representative that is willing and able to serve all of its diverse needs.

Peter Ladefoged, Langley City

