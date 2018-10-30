LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

The Editor,
I just have to get this off my chest. I usually read your online paper throughout the day as I need to keep abreast of events happening in Surrey and I find it to be a good source.
I was just looking at the website on Sunday and I saw an image that I believe should not be on the home page. The story was headlined as, “Replay: B.C’s best video this week” and showed a woman covered in blood holding a severed body part.
As it turns out this story is about zombies in Prince George.
I know that it is Halloween season, but I think that this type of imagery is over the top. Personally, I find the imagery unsettling and very disturbing.
I will not be reading your online version of the paper any more until Nov. 5th. I hope by then that the Halloween images are finished with and that I can get back to reading the news.
Steven Pettigrew, Surrey
