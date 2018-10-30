LETTER: Disturbing Halloween imagery will keep me off website until after holiday is over

Surrey councillor-elect says photo showing woman dressed as zombie should never have been on home page

This video screen grab should not have been on the Now-Leader’s home page, argues Surrey councillor-elect Steven Pettigrew. What do you think? (Black Press TV)

The Editor,

I just have to get this off my chest. I usually read your online paper throughout the day as I need to keep abreast of events happening in Surrey and I find it to be a good source.

I was just looking at the website on Sunday and I saw an image that I believe should not be on the home page. The story was headlined as, “Replay: B.C’s best video this week” and showed a woman covered in blood holding a severed body part.

As it turns out this story is about zombies in Prince George.

I know that it is Halloween season, but I think that this type of imagery is over the top. Personally, I find the imagery unsettling and very disturbing.

I will not be reading your online version of the paper any more until Nov. 5th. I hope by then that the Halloween images are finished with and that I can get back to reading the news.

Steven Pettigrew, Surrey



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter