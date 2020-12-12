A church member prays during a Good Friday service at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A church member prays during a Good Friday service at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LETTER: Churches should be open

Reader says churches should be treated the same as fast-food restaurants

The Editor,

Churches should be treated the same as the local McDonald’s.

When it has a COVID-19 case at one of their restaurants, they close for a deep clean before promptly reopening. A church with a case of COVID-19 should be treated the same way. Likewise, as customers at McDonald’s, Superstore or Costco are required to wear masks, church goers could be asked to do so as well.

Furthermore, allowing seating at a percentage of building capacity would make sense. It appears that big box stores have no restrictions; so a large church building too could accommodate more than 50 people while maintaining social distancing.

Places of worship should be open – just as other places are.

Bernice Wubs, Surrey

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: The long economic tail of COVID-19

Just Posted

Dressed as Santa, Lotus Terminals’ Bob Meredith and (left to right) Ricky Bal, Prab Bal, and Saran Bal deliver more than 500 pairs of socks to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen Dec. 11. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Local business donates more than 500 pairs of socks to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Lotus Terminals is thankful they are ‘able to give back to the community’

The Surrey school district has confirmed that a class at Adams Road Elementary in Cloverdale is currently at home self-isolating. (Image: Google Street View)
District confirms Surrey elementary class in self-isolation

So far, 11 classes in the district have had to self-isolate

A church member prays during a Good Friday service at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Churches should be open

Reader says churches should be treated the same as fast-food restaurants

Alan Clegg (right) passed the role of president of the Lord Tweedsmuir Alumni Association over to Rachel McCallum Dec. 7 at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School. Tweedsmuir principal Robin Smalley presided over the ceremony. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Changing of the guard for Tweedy Alumni Association

Alan Clegg steps down as Alumni Association president, Rachel McCallum to take over

A Surrey letter writer wants stores to provide more employment and municipalities to ban self checkouts. (Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett)
LETTER: Women hit hardest economically by coronavirus, Surrey woman argues

Petition calls on area municipalities to ban self-checkouts to boost women’s employment

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

Most Read