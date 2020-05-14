Journalism

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have been almost unimaginable a few short months ago. With more rapid change inevitable and the time frame for a return to a new, predictable normal still unknown, a trusted, reliable and real-time source of information is more important than ever.

The Cloverdale Reporter is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, whatever they may be, but we need your help.

COVID-19 has wrought havoc on businesses across almost every sector and the Cloverdale Reporter is no exception. For 24 years the local reporting the Cloverdale Reporter delivers to your door and on your devices, has been supported by local businesses and organizations. But while they navigate this sea-change towards their new normal, we’re asking you, our readers, to recognize the value of local journalism to our community by making a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism.

The Cloverdale Reporter covers the stories that matter to you and to our community. While COVID-19 is top-of-mind right now, we’ve spent years helping shape Cloverdale into the great place it is to live and work by highlighting local government decisions, supporting charitable groups, covering local sports and shining a light on those who might impinge on our quality of life.

We’re asking you to lock arms with us, as we look to better days ahead, doing what we do with dedication and pride.

By making a one-time or ongoing donation to the Cloverdale Reporter, you can help ensure our community continues to enjoy the benefits that come with a local community newspaper.

This is not a silver bullet to save local media but for those who care about our community and local journalism in Cloverdale, a donation offers the chance to show your support and ensure Cloverdale continues to reap the benefits local journalism delivers.

Thank you for your contribution.

Sincerely,

Dwayne Weidendorf

Publisher, The Cloverdale Reporter


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdalejournalism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
OPINION: Should BC Rugby change the structure of their season?

Just Posted

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Raft of charges recommended for suspect in Highway 1 carjacking crime spree

Surrey man crashes on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, steals a truck, crashes again in Langley

Surrey RCMP look to identify suspect in alleged thrift-store assault

Police say the incident happened in December 2019, but only now releasing a photo

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Staff, faculty at SFU Surrey make hand sanitizer for local organizations

More than 800 bottles distributed

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

After ‘turning hundreds of cars away’ Twilight Drive-In switches to online-only ticket sales

The theatre has sold out of many of its retro movie showings, with online-only tickets now available

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

Most Read