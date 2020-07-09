Despite what our editorial urged, councillors cannot be named to police board

In fact, Section 24 of BC Police Act aims to insulate police board from local politics

An example of a Surrey Police cruiser, showcased at Mayor Doug McCallum’s State of the City Address at Civic Hotel in May of 2019. (File photo: Amy Reid)

In today’s issue of the Now-Leader (Thursday, July 9, 2020), we published an editorial that argued for the inclusion of certain councillors on the Surrey Police Board. In fact, councillors are ineligible to be on the board, according to the BC Police Act.

Legislation exists regarding appointments to police boards and is entirely under the purview of the provincial government. The BC Police Act prescribes police board appointments which includes the mayor as chair (ex officio or non-voting), up to seven provincial appointees and one municipal appointee. All seven board members were appointed on June 29 by a provincial Order in Council.

Additionally, according to Section 24 (1) of the Act:

A person who is a councillor or is ineligible to be elected as a councillor must not be appointed to a municipal police board.

This structure is designed to ensure independence of the police board and insulation of the Service (SPS) from local politics.

The Now-Leader apologizes for any confusion our editorial may have caused.



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey