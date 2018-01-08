Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

The world got to see some great hockey on Friday when Canada battled the Swedes for gold at the Junior World Championship.

It also got to see an example of poor sportsmanship when Lias Andersson, Sweden’s captain, threw his silver medal into the crowd.

Anyone who has ever competed for anything knows that “it’s not about winning, it’s about how you play the game” is a crock. And in a high-stakes game with the world watching, losing is going to be a traumatic event.

In that context, the tears shed by some of the Swedish players are understandable, and we can also understand Andersson being overcome by emotion and frustration after his team failed to achieve their goals.

Despite their skill level, these are, after all, just teenagers. Teenagers who were under pressure to win practically since they strapped on their first pair of skates. But Andersson’s later comments that “This was kind of our last chance, so this sucks,” shows his medal toss was as much the result of attitude as frustration.

For those who are mentally agreeing with Andersson and thinking “second place is just the first loser,” it’s not. Getting to second place at this level of hockey is still an incredible achievement, and one to be proud of.

Competing is about winning, but in the end, it’s about winning well. That means not only playing well and by the rules as you overcome your competition, but also being a good sportsman. Andersson’s actions and attitude robbed his team of some of their joy in getting the team to the gold medal round.

Throwing your medal into the crowd may not be on the same level of some historic sports tantrums — tennis star John McEnroe springs to mind — but it is still unsportsmanlike behaviour, something that a player of this level should be beyond, no matter his age.

Steve Kidd is senior reporter with the Penticton Western News

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

Just Posted

Victim of ‘suspicious death’ in Cloverdale remains unidentified, cause of death unknown

‘The risk to the public, if any, remains unknown,’ says IHIT

Morgan Creek residents fight three-storey ‘solid wall’

Opponents say condo plan strays from developers’ own guidelines

Theatre closure in Langley has Cloverdale casino considering more live entertainment

Elements started out with live bands two years ago, but that changed in recent months

BREAKING: Judge dismisses Surrey woman’s bid to halt city’s Hawthorne Park plans

BC Supreme Court judge says “there’s nothing I can do to intervene” because city has law on its side

Man and woman from Surrey charged after police seize drugs, guns

Surrey RCMP say weapons believed to be related to Lower Mainland drug conflict

VIDEO: Drone race in Chilliwack kicks off west coast league in new year

Indoor course starts 2018 for B.C.-wide group at Heritage Park

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

Police deploy spike belt to stop suspect

Incident in Vernon Sunday leads to arrest of two people

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

‘Saving her will be worth the sacrifice’

While honeymooning in Indonesia, Christopher Lewer and Ashley Leong-Lewer rescued pup from abuse

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Giants acquire defenceman

Vancouver ships first round pick for former ninth overall selection

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

Most Read

  • Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

    Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

  • B.C. VIEWS: Politicians pose on plastic bags

    Virtue signalling distracts from local government performance