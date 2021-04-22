frank

COLUMN: Once-quiet Campbell Heights now among region’s biggest industrial parks

Growth continues at a rapid pace, but nature of businesses is changing

The Campbell Heights area of Surrey is now one of the region’s largest industrial parks.

It wasn’t always that way. Twenty-five years ago, it was mainly agricultural, with significant forested areas and a number of former gravel pits.

Surrey owned a fair amount of this land, as did the province, which operated a large tree nursery on a massive piece of property west of 192 Street and north of 32 Avenue.

The long-term plan for the area had designated the land for industrial use, but distance from city services had held up development plans. However, that was about to change dramatically.

Doug McCallum was elected mayor in 1996 and had support of a majority of council, who were part of his Surrey Electors Team (SET) slate. One of the SET majority’s early moves was to take a serious look at developing Campbell Heights. Council agreed to extend a sewer line down 192 Street to service the area.

It was controversial. Some argued there was no need for a huge industrial development area yet, while others decried the environmental impact.

Of that there was no doubt – many thousands of trees were cut down and some formerly-forested areas resembled moonscapes. The watercourse pattern also changed, with the most notable aspect being a significant reduction in the depth of Latimer Lake, a former gravel pit that was and remains a city park.

Another criticism was that the city was prepared to sell the land off too cheaply, given the high cost of servicing it.

Despite the heated controversies, the die was cast and development began almost as soon as the services were in the ground. This has continued unabated right to the present. One of the largest developments underway right now is a massive distribution centre for Walmart at 194 Street and 28 Avenue.

A number of changes in the past decade or so show the value of having this industrial land available.

One is that many cities closer to Vancouver, such as Burnaby, have been converting industrial land to residential uses. The pace at which this has happened has led to some to call for an industrial land reserve, similar to the Agricultural Land Reserve. Vancouver itself has converted many formerly industrial areas to other uses. One of the recent shifts will see a large area adjacent to rail yards become the site for the new St. Paul’s Hospital.

Another more recent trend is a heightened demand for warehouse space, for logistics use.

This is a significant change from the former dominant use of industrial areas for manufacturing, with some space for distribution.

The shift to sourcing goods from overseas, plus a change in consumer patterns, has driven the need for massive logistics centres. Amazon of course is the most obvious example of this shift, but many other companies are part of this trend. Amazon does have space in Campbell Heights, along with other warehouses in the Lower Mainland in New Westminster, Tsawwassen and Langley.

One of the most unique projects underway there right now has been called part of China’s “belt and road” initiative.

The World Commodity Trade Centre is a four-warehouse, two-exhibition hall project being built at 32 Avenue and 192 Street, partially on land which was formerly a turkey farm. One of the developers is the Shing Kee Godown Group of Hong Kong, which has been in the logistics business since the 1980s. When complete the front of the property will be lined with Canadian and Chinese flags.

It’s all quite a change for a formerly remote corner of Surrey.

Frank Bucholtz writes twice a month for Peace Arch News, and at frankbucholtz.blogspot.ca

Business and IndustrialCity of SurreyColumn

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YOUR MONEY: Tax tips for a complicated tax season involving CERB and more

Just Posted

Members of the Wheeling 8’s dance group go on a roll at Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in 2018, during the club’s 45th-anniversary event. If not for the pandemic, such activities could be socially prescribed as part of a new program involving Fraser Health and DiverseCity Community Resources Society. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Social prescriptions’ connect Surrey seniors to activities and other services they need

Fraser Health-backed program involves GP referrals to a Seniors’ Community Connector with DiverseCity

rcmp
South Surrey neighbours’ calls to police lead to break-and-enter arrest

‘Prime example’ of RCMP and public working together, constable says

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Annis wants independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor says

SkyTrain’s end of the line, for now, in Whalley. (File photo)
Provincial budget watchers lament no mention of Surrey SkyTrain expansion

But $1.66 billion is earmarked for a second hospital for Surrey, in Cloverdale

Students from a drama class at Traditional Learning Academy’s Cloverdale campus paint set decorations in Hawthorne Square April 16 for an upcoming performance. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Drama students paint set decorations

Traditional Learning Academy students work in Hawthorne Square

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Thousands have converged in Whonnock Lake Park to enjoy the nice weather. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
Thousands enjoy B.C. park with warnings about social distancing

Portable toilets installed in anticipation of nice weather

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Playland at the PNE is set to reopen this May, with COVID-19 health and safety measures approved by the province. (Website/Playland)
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Most Read