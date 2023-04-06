COLUMN: Mental illness is not a catch phrase

Can we get past using terms like PTSD, manic and OCD as words to describe a feeling?

There are plenty of words that you can use to describe the worry you may be feeling – annoyed, stressed, frustrated, worried. (Pixabay)

Have you ever used terms like traumatized, PTSD, manic or OCD to describe a feeling?

For example, have you ever said something like, “the lack of apples at the grocery store gave me PTSD.”

Is it frustrating? Sure. But did it give you PTSD? Likely not.

I understand for some, that actually can trigger something from their past or bring up a painful memory from growing up with a lack of food.

In this instance, I am talking about the misuse of the term.

The purpose of this column is not to shame anyone but to educate.

There is a big difference between being stressed about something or annoyed that a store did not have something and being diagnosed with PTSD. To be diagnosed with PTSD or any other mental illness, you must meet an often lengthy criteria.

The Canadian Psychological Association states on its website that PTSD “is a psychological reaction that can manifest itself after a traumatic event. Symptoms must last more than 30 days for a diagnosis of PTSD to be considered.”

Approximately nine per cent of adults in Canada will experience PTSD at some point in their life, the Canadian Mental Health Association says.

As you can see, being diagnosed with PTSD is not a simple check of the box, or experiencing a temporary inconvenience or annoyance.

Even the words trauma, triggered and traumatized all have different meanings.

Vancouver physician Dr. Gabor Mate says, “Trauma is not what happens to you. Trauma is what happens inside you as a result of what happens to you.”

Another definition by licensed marriage and family therapist Kati Morton is “trauma is anything that happens to you or someone else that is too much for your brain to process at the moment.”

After surviving a fatal car accident in Uganda, it was too much for me to process at that moment. After the accident, I made my world as small as possible to survive. Rarely leaving my home, not driving, having distressing flashbacks, and jumping at loud noises. This went on for years. I am part of the nine per cent. I was diagnosed with PTSD in 2021.

People can experience trauma and not be traumatized and develop PTSD.

I am not ashamed of having PTSD, going to therapy and taking medication to manage it. But when I hear people saying an inconvenience gave them PTSD, I find it incredibly insulting.

PTSD is a very real thing, as are other mental illnesses.

It is one thing if you have PTSD, OCD, anxiety, depression, or another mental illness to talk about how an event triggered it. But can we get past using terms like PTSD, manic, OCD as words to describe a feeling?

There are plenty of other words that you can use to describe the worry that you may be feeling. Annoyed, stressed, frustrated, worried.

So, please think twice next time you want to use a mental illness as a catchphrase. Words matter.

To learn more about PTSD and other mental health disorders, visit the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Anna Burns is a staff writer with the Now-Leader. Email her at anna.burns@ surreynowleader.com



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

