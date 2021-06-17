Frank Bucholtz

COLUMN: Bottomline, everyone is paying more this year

There is no doubt that McCallum’s claim was misleading, writes columnist Frank Bucholtz

Many Surrey residents are upset about the boost in their property taxes. Some say they have gone up 15 to 20 per cent – a far cry from Mayor Doug McCallum’s claim that they were only boosted a modest 2.9 per cent.

Property taxes are complex, although Surrey, to its credit, breaks down the portion collected for its operations quite specifically. Not all municipalities do so.

The Surrey property tax bill also includes a significant amount for schools, as well as small amounts for B.C. Assessment Authority, Metro Vancouver and TransLink.

There is no doubt that McCallum’s claim was misleading, right from the moment council adopted its 2021 budget.

A 200 per cent increase in the parcel tax, from $100 to $300, ensured that everyone’s taxes would rise far more than the small amount he claimed.

This boost applies to all properties, from the smallest apartment unit to the biggest home.

Council watchers have noted this discrepancy and it has been widely discussed. Not everyone, of course, pays attention – until they actually get the bill in the mail.

READ MORE: Huge increases in property taxes gobsmack Surrey business owners

READ MORE: Surrey residents criticize ‘smoke-and-mirrors’ property tax hike

Everyone is affected differently, because taxes are based on property assessments, and thus the amount that taxes go up varies widely. This year’s taxes are based on estimated property values as of last July 1.

I took a detailed look at my property tax bill to try and get a better breakdown of where the increased taxes are going. In the case of the taxes Surrey collects for its own use, mine rose by 11 per cent.

In addition to that, metered sewer rates went up nine per cent and metered water rates went up 8.5 per cent. Garbage and recycling rates are up three per cent.

Within that 11 per cent increase, the increased taxes varied widely.

The police-services portion was up 16 per cent, roads and traffic safety up 2.5 per cent and the general portion up 1.3 per cent.

In the three other specific areas, bylaw services and public safety, fire services and parks and recreation, the portion of this year’s taxes going to each area went down by 14, 4.5 and 1.5 per cent respectively.

It’s a good thing we don’t pay our taxes on a user-pay basis, because other than garbage and recycling collection, the most active city services in our neighbourhood this past year were provided by the fire department. There were two fires nearby in the past 10 months and both required a shutdown of the street and use of a hydrant located at the corner of our property.

It is not just Surrey asking for more money.

Metro Vancouver gets an additional 16 per cent; so does TransLink.

B.C. Assessment Authority gets an extra 2.6 per cent.

The school portion of my tax bill went up 3.7 per cent. The Municipal Finance Authority (a borrowing agency for municipalities) wants an extra two cents worth from me – 33 cents this year, as compared to 31 cents last year.

Ultimately, Surrey voters will determine in October 2022 if McCallum’s claims about taxes are worthy of discipline.

Despite a dramatic reduction in many city services over the past 16 months, everyone (including renters, who pay taxes indirectly through their rent) in Surrey is paying a lot more this year than they were last year.

Businesses are also facing significant tax increases, even though many have been dramatically affected by the pandemic. That is the real bottom line.

Frank Bucholtzwrites twice a month for Peace Arch News and at frankbucholtz.blogspot.ca

ColumnProperty taxesSurrey

Previous story
OUR VIEW: Surrey public hearing theatrics juvenile

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum speaks at a press conference in August 2019 about provincial government approval of the city’s change to a municipal force, joined by councillors (from left) Mandeep Nagra, Allison Patton and Doug Elford. Members of the National Police Federation claim there is still no transition plan in place although Surrey RCMP’s contract with the city is due to end March 31.(File photo)
Elections BC approves application for referendum on Surrey policing transition

Application was filed under Recall and Initiative Act by the widow of a Surrey murder victim

South Surrey’s Meridian Golf Course – a 15-acre property that also includes a residence – has been sold. (Colliers Canada photo)
South Surrey’s Meridian Golf Course sold to new owners

Deal for popular par 3 course expected to close by end of the year

The Penner family is fighting once again this year to have their son’s educational assistant hours increased, after the district determined it should be cut to 20 hours a week, from 22.5. Pictured are Shawn and Kathryn Penner (front), with their nine-year-old twins Micah and Lena, both of whom have heart conditions and are on the autism spectrum. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
This year is not a ‘benchmark’ as Surrey parents say support-worker hours cut once again

But the district says it’s forecasting a seven per cent increase

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Screenshot from Sebastian Sajda YouTube video)
VIDEO: Surrey mayor unceremoniously cuts off 22 speakers during public hearing

Speakers plead with Doug McCallum not to be disconnected but mayor reminds them to stay on topic

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: Cloverdale hockey’s 2021 grads finally played a game after disappointing season

‘Hopefully this was the last time our Colts will have to be getting dressed and undressed in the parking lot’

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Fiery crash on the Okanagan Connector between two semis. (Facebook)
One dead after fiery Okanagan Connector crash between two semis

DriveBC estimates road won’t be open until 5 p.m.

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko, a Vancouver lawyer, has been suspended from practice for two months after admitting that his firm mismanaged $44,353.19 in client trust funds. (Acumen Law)
High-profile B.C. lawyer suspended over $44K in mismanaged client trust funds

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko admits to failing to supervise his staff and find, report the shortage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., center left, reaches over to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they celebrate the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

New American stat marks the nation’s end of slavery

Ridge Meadows RCMP seized drugs, cash and guns from a house on Lougheed Highway and 221 Street. (Special to The News)
RCMP seize drugs, cash and guns from Maple Ridge house

Items were recovered after search warrant executed on Lougheed Highway home June 11

Fire near Highway 97 C close to Merritt. (Facebook)
Wildfire burning near Highway 97C

The fire is an estimated nine hectares in size

Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Goggling double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to B.C. commuters

Athena and Venus are all teeth and smiles from their Harley-Davidson sidecar

Kimberly Bussiere and other laid-off employees of Casino Nanaimo have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit

Notice of civil claim filed in Supreme Court of B.C. in Nanaimo against Great Canadian Gaming

Most Read