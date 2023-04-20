AND FRANKLY: Horrific bus attacks highlight lack of protection on transit

The recent attacks on transit riders in Surrey, with one of them resulting in the tragic death of a 17-year-old teen, are horrific.

These attacks seem to be part of a growing trend, and mental health and a growing sense of despair among many people are at least partly to blame. Attacks on strangers have been increasing since COVID-19 restrictions were imposed in 2020 and 2021, and then were finally eased.

It appears that mental health was given minimal consideration when the restrictions were imposed, and as restrictions stayed in place for so long.

Ethan Bespflug was the young man stabbed and killed on the 503 bus on the evening of Tuesday, April 11, not long after he boarded it. He had moved from Surrey to Abbotsford last year with his family, at least partly because of concerns about crime. His death is a huge blow to his family. He is described as caring, hard-working and a wonderful big brother to two much-younger sisters.

One of the most heartbreaking things about this crime is that he texted his mother over his concerns about some other riders on the bus. Shortly afterwards, he was attacked. She tracked his phone to Royal Columbian Hospital, where he lay dying.

Transit riders know there is virtually no security on buses. There never has been. While drivers have some protection, passengers have none. Unifor, the union representing most transit workers, is calling for a stepped-up and regular police presence.

Transit Police spend almost all their time at or near SkyTrain. It appears they don’t even board buses like the 503, even though another stabbing on another 503 bus on April 1 caused serious injuries to a man. The alleged assailant has now been charged with attempted murder and four terrorism-related offences.

There was another less serious stabbing 1 a.m. Saturday at Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

Provincial and municipal politicians and police agencies say that security will be stepped up, but bus and SkyTrain riders know that won’t last long. Transit Police has 184 officers – far too few to provide the security that would be necessary to stop such attacks from occurring. Considering that those 184 work in shifts throughout long days, there probably aren’t many more than 25 to 30 on duty at any one time.

If Surrey Police were fully in place, or if Surrey RCMP had more officers (we still don’t know which agency will be policing Surrey), it would not help. They patrol in cars and virtually never ride the buses.

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor’s western regional director, said of increased police presence on transit, “Saying we can’t afford it is like saying we have to put buses on the road without tires — it’s part of the system.” The message that will endure for transit riders is “you are on your own.” Some will accept that. Others will ride in fear, because they have no choice. A small number may stop using transit altogether.

One wonders what will happen when SkyTrain is extended down Fraser Highway to Langley by 2028. That is the route the 503 and 502 buses travel on. Clearly, travelling on that route has become much more unsafe in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, family members have set up GoFundMe accounts to help Ethan’s grieving family with funeral expenses and other major challenges. The help his family is getting may be the only positive thing to come out of this tragedy.

As of Monday, the two fundraisers – set up by two of Ethan‘s aunts, Daphni Miller and Andrea Van Der Gracht – had raised more than $46,000, with a goal of $55,000. Donations had come from 729 people. This incident has shaken a lot of people, and many are showing a willingness to help the family through this terrible time.

Frank Bucholtz writes twice a month for Black Press Media.

ColumncrimePoliceSurreyTransit