Jeffrey “Judsy” Judson

May 1, 1962 – Dec 28, 2017

Born to Jim and Lil a man full of panache taken from us far too soon.

He has left behind his wife Terrie, daughter Anna, son Jeremy, sister Lynda, brother Kelly and numerous other family members and friends.

A proud member of local 1271 Brotherhood of the Surrey Fire Dept.

His torment is over, may he now rest in peace. We’ll see you in another life Mate.

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller

Please No flowers.

In lieu of flowers a donation to the surrey firefighters charitable societies.