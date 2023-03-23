City of Surrey

March 23, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE

MONDAY

APRIL 3, 2023

MEETINGS AT CITY HALL

13450 – 104 AVENUE

SURREY, BC

COMMENCING: 7PM

LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

MORE INFO

Planning & Development 604.591.4441

www.surrey.ca

View Bylaws and related documents online at www.surrey.ca

BE HEARD

Submit online at www.surrey.ca or email City Clerk at clerks@surrey.ca

Fax or mail a letter to City Hall:

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8

Fax: 604-501-7578

Please refer to the City of Surrey Website at www.surrey.ca and follow the instructions regarding the sign up process.

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 108 (CD 108), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20891”

map 1

Application: 7918-0092-00

Location: 18503 and 18523 Fraser Highway

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a 5-storey apartment building consisting of approximately 57 units.

PARCEL TAX NOTICE

