PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE MONDAY APRIL 3, 2023 MEETINGS AT CITY HALL 13450 – 104 AVENUE SURREY, BC COMMENCING: 7PM LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

MORE INFO

Planning & Development 604.591.4441

www.surrey.ca

View Bylaws and related documents online at www.surrey.ca

BE HEARD

Submit online at www.surrey.ca or email City Clerk at clerks@surrey.ca

Fax or mail a letter to City Hall:

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8

Fax: 604-501-7578

Please refer to the City of Surrey Website at www.surrey.ca and follow the instructions regarding the sign up process.

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input. Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located outside of the Cloverdale Reporter distribution area.

“Surrey Comprehensive Development Zone 108 (CD 108), Bylaw, 2023, No. 20891”

Application: 7918-0092-00

Location: 18503 and 18523 Fraser Highway

Purpose of Bylaw: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from One-Acre Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order to permit the development of a 5-storey apartment building consisting of approximately 57 units.