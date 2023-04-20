PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE MONDAY MAY 1, 2023 MEETINGS AT CITY HALL 13450 – 104 AVENUE SURREY, BC COMMENCING: 7PM LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

MORE INFO

Planning & Development 604.591.4441

www.surrey.ca

View Bylaws and related documents online at www.surrey.ca

BE HEARD

Submit online at www.surrey.ca or email City Clerk at clerks@surrey.ca

Fax or mail a letter to City Hall:

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8

Fax: 604-501-7578

Please refer to the City of Surrey Website at www.surrey.ca and follow the instructions regarding the sign up process.

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input.

Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located outside of the Cloverdale Reporter distribution area.

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20930”

Purpose: A bylaw to amend Part 9 of the Zoning By-law No. 12000, to increase the minimum fine amount with the aim of enhancing the deterrent impact of the bylaw, while also providing consistency with the penalty provisions of other Surrey bylaws, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-R045.