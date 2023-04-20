City of Surrey Logo

April 20, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE

MONDAY

MAY 1, 2023

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20930”

Purpose: A bylaw to amend Part 9 of the Zoning By-law No. 12000, to increase the minimum fine amount with the aim of enhancing the deterrent impact of the bylaw, while also providing consistency with the penalty provisions of other Surrey bylaws, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-R045.

Pop-up banner image