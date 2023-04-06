PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

MEETING DATE MONDAY APRIL 17, 2023 MEETINGS AT CITY HALL 13450 – 104 AVENUE SURREY, BC COMMENCING: 7PM LIVE-STREAMED AT WWW.SURREY.CA

Planning & Development 604.591.4441

www.surrey.ca

View Bylaws and related documents online at www.surrey.ca

Submit online at www.surrey.ca or email City Clerk at clerks@surrey.ca

Fax or mail a letter to City Hall:

13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8

Fax: 604-501-7578

Please refer to the City of Surrey Website at www.surrey.ca and follow the instructions regarding the sign up process.

These applications are at the Public Hearing stage, which is a critical time for public input.

Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located outside of the Cloverdale Reporter distribution area.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20911”

Application: 7921-0301-00

Location: 17399, 17411, and 17421 – 59 Avenue

Purpose of Bylaw and Development Variance Permit: The applicant is requesting to rezone the subject site shown shaded in grey on the location map from Single Family Residential Zone to Multiple Residential 30 Zone in order to permit the development of 34 townhouse units in Cloverdale Town Centre.

In addition, the proposal includes a Development Variance Permit to reduce the minimum east street side yard setback from 4.5 metres to 4.0 metres to the principal building face of Buildings 1, 2 and 3; to reduce the minimum west side yard on a flanking lane setback of from 4.5 metres to 2.8 metres to the principal building face of Buildings 4, 5, 6 and 7; to reduce the minimum north rear yard setback from 6.0 metres to 4.5 metres to the principal building face of Building 3; and to allow one visitor parking space to be within the required west side yard on a flanking lane on Building 6.

“Surrey Zoning Bylaw, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20881”

Purpose: A bylaw to increase the Secondary Plan and Infill Area Amenity Contribution, Affordable Housing, Capital Project, and Community Specific Capital Project Community Amenity Contributions rates by 6.8%, calculated using the average annual Vancouver Consumer Price Index for inflation, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-CR037.