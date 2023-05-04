City of Surrey Logo

May 04, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing: Monday, May 15, 2023

“Surrey Official Community Plan Bylaw, 2013, No. 18020, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20935”

“Surrey Zoning By-law, 1993, No. 12000, Text Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20936”

Purpose: A Bylaw to align related figures and land use designations with the Newton-King George Boulevard Plan with those in the Official Community Plan. The Plan will create a compact, sustainable, and transit-oriented community with a diverse offering of housing types, interconnected transportation choices, and local amenities that serve all residents. The Zoning amendment Bylaw will include amenity contributions for the Newton-King George Boulevard Plan based upon the density bonus concept, as described in the Corporate Report 2023-R027.

Please see surrey.ca for Public Hearing items located outside of the Cloverdale Reporter distribution area.

