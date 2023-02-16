NOTICE OF INTENTION TO SELL CITY LANDS

COMMUNITY CHARTER S.B.C. 2003 CHAPTER 26

Pursuant to Sections 26 and 94 of the Community Charter S.B.C. 2003, Chapter 26, as amended, the City of Surrey hereby gives notice of the intention to dispose of the following City lands:

Legal Description: PID: 031-881-734, That Part of Section 23 Township 1 New Westminster District shown as Parcel A on Plan EPP125924

Civic Address: A 415 m² portion of road at 15381 & 15391 26 Avenue, 2627 & 2641 154 Street and 2655 Parkway Drive.

Property Description: The property is a portion of redundant road. It is designated Urban in the Official Community Plan. It is currently zoned Single Family Residential (RF). The City is selling this 415 m² portion of the road for consolidation with the adjacent properties.

Purchasers: HIVE DESIGN AND BUILDING LTD.

Nature of Disposition: Fee Simple

Selling Price: NINE HUNDRED THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($930,000.00)

Further information can be obtained from the City of Surrey, Realty Services Division, Engineering Department, 13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8. Phone (604) 597-5720.

THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS FOR THE PURPOSE OF PUBLIC DISCLOSURE ONLY, NOT SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER