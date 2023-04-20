City of Surrey

April 20, 2023

BYL 20931 Business License Notice

“BUSINESS LICENSE BY-LAW, 1999, NO. 13680, AMENDMENT BYLAW, 2023, No. 20931”.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the Council of the City of Surrey, pursuant to Section 59 of the Community Charter S.B.C. 2003, c.26, to adopt “Business License By-law, 1999, No. 13680, Amendment Bylaw, 2023, No. 20931” (the “Bylaw”) at a future Regular Council – Public Hearing meeting.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the intention of the City Council of the City of Surrey, pursuant to Section 94 of the Community Charter.

This amendment to the Business License By-law, 1999, No. 13680is proposed for the purpose of amending section 66 of the Business License By-law, No. 13680, to increase the minimum and maximum fine amount with the aim of enhancing the deterrent impact of the bylaw, while also providing consistency with the penalty provisions of other Surrey bylaws, as more fully described in Corporate Report No. 2023-R045.

Section 59(2) Community Charter requires that notice be given and that an opportunity be provided to persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaw to make representations to Council. Should you have any concerns or comments you wish to convey to Council, please submit them in writing by mail (13450 – 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC, V3T 1V8), fax ((604) 501-7578), or email (clerks@surrey.ca) to the City Clerk, no later than Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

Written comments received will be summarized in a subsequent corporate report to Council prior to the adoption of the Bylaw.

For complete details, the Bylaw and Corporate Report No. 2023-R045 may be viewed on the City of Surrey website, at www.surrey.ca along with this notice.

City Clerk

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke (left) and White Rock Mayor Megan Knight are introduced by South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce president Bill Brooks at the Mayors’ Business Round Table, held April 18 at Oceana PARC. Alex Browne photo.
White Rock, Surrey mayors pledge co-operation during Chamber event

Russell Valdez was presented with a Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award in March, for his bravery in assisting a kayaker who was in trouble. (Surrey RCMP Facebook photo)
Crescent Beach resident awarded Surrey RCMP Officer In Charge Award for his bravery

A Surrey fire fighter holds one of the saved puppies in Port Kells on April 19, 2023. (@surreyfirefighters/ Instagram)
Surrey fire crew saves seven puppies from fire

Daniel Shum (left) and J.K. Park chat at CTK Bio’s new facility in Cloverdale. Park (CEO) and Shum (COO) moved the company from Port Coquitlam to Cloverdale last year and recently held their official grand opening April 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale company on cutting edge of biodegradable plastics industry

Pop-up banner image