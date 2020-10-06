Zoom in to hear Surrey candidates debate B.C. election issues starting Thursday

All-candidate meetings go virtual during COVID-19

Digital is how it’s done for all-candidate meetings in Surrey prior to the Oct. 24 provincial election.

Surrey Board of Trade is first out of the gate by hosting a business-focused “Digital Surrey All Candidate Business Dialogue” on Thursday (Oct. 8) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Candidates from the Greens, Liberals and NDP of all nine Surrey ridings will respond to key themes from the business community, meeting planners say.

Free registration is done via the Zoom conference app, or go to businessinsurrey.com. Questions for candidates must be emailed to jasroop@businessinsurrey.com by Tuesday (Oct. 6) for consideration. “If time allows, we will ask your question or reference it in an overall economic theme,” meeting planners note.

• RELATED STORY: Final list shows 32 candidates for the nine Surrey-area ridings.

For the riding of Surrey-Whalley, Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (DSBIA) is hosting a virtual all-candidates meeting on Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is done by eventbrite.ca, with a link sent for the Hopin conference platform. Questions must be emailed to election2020@downtownsurreybia.com before noon Oct. 19.

“We will be asking a set of questions to each candidate in advance, and their answers will be posted on our website as soon as they arrive,” planners of the DSBIA event note.

Elsewhere, Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates meeting Oct. 13, via Zoom beginning at 4:30 p.m. Registration is done at cloverdalechamber.ca.

The five candidates in Surrey-Cloverdale—Aisha Rehana Bali (Conservative), Marvin Hunt (BC Liberal Party), Rebecca Smith (BC Green Party), Mike Starchuk (BC NDP) and Marcella Williams (Independent)—will all be participating in the meeting, according to Scott Wheatley, the chamber’s executive director.

Wheatley said if anyone wants to ask the election hopefuls questions, they must email them in in advance.

“The meeting is not an open debate,” added Wheatley. “This meeting is a chance to get to know the parties and ask any questions that people may have.”

• RELATED STORIES:

Delta anti-racism group hosting virtual all-candidates meetings this week

South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts election forum.

with a file from Malin Jordan, Black Press Media

BC Votes 2020

