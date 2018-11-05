The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA was initially contacted about the cat. (THE NEWS/files)

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

  • Nov. 5, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The dead cat found Zap-strapped in a Maple Ridge park was killed by a predator, according to the B.C. SPCA.

The female cat had been placed on a swing in Cook Park in central Maple Ridge. She was discovered by a passerby around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 26, with Zap straps around her neck and feet.

“The necropsy results reveal the cat died from puncture wounds from a medium to large predator, most likely a coyote or large dog,” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of community relations for the B.C. SPCA.

“The official cause of death is acute, traumatic bite – the puncture wounds lacerated her stomach, liver and diaphragm, causing her to hemorrhage.”

Chortyk said the manner in which the young female cat, with black with white markings, was found, tied with Zap straps, was concerning.

“While the cat died from a predator attack, it is still very disturbing to think that any individual would disrespect her body like that.”

Chortyk notes that the necropsy results confirm that the Zap straps were applied post-mortem.

“Because the Zap straps did not contribute to her suffering or death, it is not a violation of animal cruelty laws, but it is hard to understand why anyone would carry out such a vile action.”

Previous story
Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to seek re-election in 2019
Next story
VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

Just Posted

Surrey trucking couple wins another round against Volvo in court

Judge found crash left driver ‘a shadow of his former self physically, emotionally and socially’

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

‘Fact vs. fiction’ media panel discussion coming to North Delta library

Event to help Deltans increase their knowledge and support their critical thinking skills

Surrey RCMP make dial-a-dope busts

The Surrey RCMP seized a couple of vehicles, drugs and arrested two suspected drug traffickers

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag to seek re-election in 2019

Aldag announced as Liberal nominee for Cloverdale-Langley City on Sunday, Nov. 4

VIDEO: Burnaby Mounties harassed during Halloween fireworks call

The video of the incident posted online racked up nearly 40,000 views in five days

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Zap-strapped dead cat killed by predator

B.C. SPCA reveals necropsy results.

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

5 to start your day

Ex-BC Lion charged in former girlfriend’s murder, one killed in Port Coquitlam and more

Police raid suspected New Westminster drug lab

A man was arrested after emergency crews were at the scene throughout the night

Most Read