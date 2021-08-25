Yukon Premier Sandy Silver arrives for a dinner meeting with former federal finance minister Bill Morneau and provincial and territorial finance ministers in Ottawa, Sunday, June 18, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Territory shifting away from “blanket” public health measures

Yukon’s premier says the territory will lift its civil state of emergency put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandy Silver says certain health measures, like mask-wearing and physical distancing, remain important preventive measures but will no longer be legally mandated as of midnight today.

He says the territory is shifting away from “blanket” public health measures and will instead individually target local outbreaks and cases.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, the territory’s acting chief medical officer of health, says despite emergency measures being lifted, she is confident the territory will be able to handle the Delta variant when it hits the region.

The territory has two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 36.

Silver says more than 80 per cent of eligible Yukon residents 12 years and older are full vaccinated.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

