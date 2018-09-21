A member of the Yukon RCMP emergency response team, left, and another officer talk after the arrest of Leon Nepper in Whitehorse on Sept. 13. Nepper is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault for allegedly mailing an exploding package to his brother. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

A Whitehorse man accused of mailing an exploding package to his brother and sister-in-law in Port Alice, B.C., is now facing two more criminal charges related to the incident.

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder in relation to a Sept. 11 incident where his brother, Roger, and his brother’s wife, Shirley Bowick, were injured after a package they opened in their Port Alice home exploded.

Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife received minor burns.

Nepper, who was arrested in Whitehorse Sept. 13, was previously charged with one count each of sending an improvised explosive device to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance.

READ MORE: 2 injured in Port Alice mail explosion, believed to be targeted

READ MORE: Port Alice’s new RCMP officers going through clearance process

Crown attorney Ludovic Gouaillier entered a new information containing all four charges in Whitehorse court the afternoon of Sept. 21.

Defence lawyer Robert Dick said Nepper, who appeared to be wearing the same grey sweatshirt he wore at his three previous court appearances, was not seeking bail at the moment.

The 73-year-old appeared frail, hunching over as he walked and gripping on to the door and paneling in the prisoner’s box for support as he sat down and stood up.

Nepper will appear in court next on Oct. 5.

Jackie Hong is a reporter at our sister paper Yukon News.

Previous story
Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.
Next story
Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

Just Posted

Surrey artists ‘Paint the Train’ in inaugural celebration of heritage rail

Award-winning entries to tour Cloverdale in September, October

Surrey woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

Students lend hand decorating Ocean Park Community Orchard shed

Grade 1-2 classes from Ocean Cliff Elementary at South Surrey garden Friday.

Phase three of ‘King George Hub’ development moves forward

Coast Capital Savings headquarters next to King George SkyTrain was phase one of the project

HOCKEY: Olympic dreams for Surrey teen now with Canada’s U18 team

Cloverdale’s Jenn Gardiner a third-year star with Comets of B.C. Female Major Midget League

VIDEO: Neighbours fear impact of B.C. tent city residents

Greater Victoria residents opposed to campers voice concerns at provincial campground

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

UPDATE: Police ID man in suspicious Richmond death

A body was found in the area of Garden City and Odlin Roads in Richmond just after 8:30am Thursday

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Hospice to B.C. council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

B.C. watching Trans Mountain review, George Heyman says

Court decision stalling pipeline ‘validates’ environmental concerns

Most Read