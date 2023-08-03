Two youths were bear-sprayed on Sunday, July 30 and robbed of the electric scooter shown here in a Facebook post one victim’s mother.

Youths bear-sprayed and robbed near North Delta elementary school

Man in mask stole one teen’s electric scooter then fled in a car driven by another person on July 30

Delta police are investigating after two teens were bear-sprayed and robbed near Sunshine Hills Elementary Sunday afternoon.

Police received the report at about 5 p.m. on July 30, and when they arrived were informed by the youths that a man wearing a blue medical mask had bear-sprayed them and stolen an electric scooter belonging to one of them before fleeing in a green Kia hatchback being driven by another suspect.

The youths received minor injuries from the bear spray and were treated at the scene by Emergency Health Services.

The suspect that used bear spray on the victims and stole the scooter is described as a 5’ 10” Asian male, 15 to 17 years old, with black hair and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white Nike Air Force shoes.

Police say they have only limited information on the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage, or who has any information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and quote DPD file #23-18111.

editor@northdeltareporter.com
Delta North Delta Police

