Youth in Ontario terrorism case released on strict conditions

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

A youth charged with terrorism-related offences is being released with strict conditions following a bail hearing in Kingston, Ont.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be required to be in the presence of one of two approved family members at all times.

READ MORE: Ontario youth faces new terrorism charges

He is also forbidden to use the internet unless it’s approved for education reasons and he must remain in Ontario, surrender his passport and wear an RCMP-supplied electronic-monitoring device.

The youth was charged in late January after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

Police said at the time that the youth had plotted a terrorist attack but had not chosen a specific target.

READ MORE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

None of the evidence, submissions or reasons presented during the hearing can be published under a separate publication ban that covers bail hearings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘He hugs everybody’: Women divided over defence of Biden
Next story
Surrey man issued six tickets, more than $2,000 in fines for ‘so dangerous’ behaviour

Just Posted

Homeless man would have recovered from lung surgery on the streets, if not for Cloverdale group

Cloverdale community fundraises to help find a temporary home for ‘Irish’ as he recovers from surgery

Surrey RCMP arrest man after ‘suspicious’ fire in Cloverdale

Police say witnesses saw a man running from the area, ‘slashing vehicle tires with a knife’

Federal Pacific Caucus chair Gordie Hogg backs Wilson-Raybould ouster

Hogg says former attorney general actions were ‘questionable’

Elizabeth May says expelled Liberal MPs ‘very brave’

Trudeau expelled Liberal MPs Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from caucus Tuesday afternoon

Homicide investigators announce $55,000 reward for Brandon Teixeira

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Bard on the Beach fest tickets sold for Western-themed ‘Shrew’ and three other shows

‘Shakespeare in Love’ also staged in company’s 30th-anniversary season in Vancouver

Most Read