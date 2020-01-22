An image from an online video purporting to show a teenager pulling out what appears to be a rifle before a brawl at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The attack cannot be seen in the video.

Youth hit with gun butt during fight at Lower Mainland mall

RCMP are investigating the fight between two groups of youths

A youth was hit in the head with the butt of a rifle or shotgun during a brawl that broke out Tuesday at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley, RCMP say.

The fight broke out between two groups at around 4:30 p.m., said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow, a spokesperson for the RCMP detachment.

During the fight, one youth pulled what looked like a long gun from inside a coat and struck another youth in the back of the head.

A copy of surveillance video – apparently a cellphone video of a screen showing mall surveillance – is circulating on Facebook. It does not show the attack, but it does show a young man pulling what looks like a rifle out from under a winter coat and running across the mall hallway. Other shoppers continue to walk past without noticing.

There was no gunfire during the fight, said Parslow. It is unknown if it was a real or a replica firearm.

The youth who was struck was not seriously hurt.

There have been no arrests yet, but police said they believe the fight was not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang wars, and that it was an isolated incident.

The investigation into the brawl is ongoing, said Parslow.

Police are asking witnesses to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic
Next story
B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

Just Posted

Surrey MLA says she’s still in the dark about RCMP investigation

More than three months have passed since Jinny Sims resigned as minister of citizens’ service on Oct. 4

Cloverdale singer-songwriter to release first song with record label

Single set to be released in February

Late artist Li-Leger would be ‘thrilled’ to see exhibit of his work at Surrey gallery

Cora Li-Leger recalls some adventures she shared with husband Don, who died in 2019

Closures planned for Pattullo Bridge to test early warning systems for earthquakes

TransLink recently installed early seismic warning, wind monitoring systems

Borrow $8 billion for Fraser Valley rail link, Abbotsford mayor urges province

Henry Braun urges province to borrow billions to connect Abbotsford & Chilliwack to Metro Vancouver

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Much-raided Langley animal rescue society loses registered charitable status

Revoked following an audit by Canada Revenue Agency, records show

Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor

Doctor behind MySafe wants to see the program grow

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Youth hit with gun butt during fight at Lower Mainland mall

RCMP are investigating the fight between two groups of youths

Weather warning: 80 mm of rain expected overnight in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada is urging caution when driving

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

Most Read