Youth charged with South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death face trial

Investigators at the scene of the Aug. 16, 2019 stabbing in South Surrey. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Two youths charged in connection with the August 2019 stabbing death of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo are to be tried on the charges next year in Surrey Provincial Court.

Dates for a six-week trial were tentatively set during an appearance Wednesday morning, with proceedings anticipated to get underway in mid-January.

The dates, as well as those for a four-day voir dire – a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence – in November, are scheduled to be confirmed on Feb. 12.

A publication ban prevents disclosure of any evidence or information presented during the proceedings. BC Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed the accused will be tried together.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials announced a charge of second-degree murder against two boys, aged 15 and 16 years old, in September – just over one month after Prestbakmo was killed.

The 45-year-old died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, in a parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

Police described the incident as an unprovoked attack, and said it occurred around 3 a.m., after Prestbakmo stepped out of his South Surrey suite to take out his garbage and have a smoke.