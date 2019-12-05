Youth charged in South Surrey mechanic’s killing due back in court Dec. 18

The two youth who were charged in connection with the August stabbing death of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo remain in custody and are set to return to Surrey Provincial Court later this month.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed this week that the pair – who cannot be identified – are next due in court on Dec. 18.

The date was set during a Nov. 27 appearance.

Prestbakmo died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, after he was found “unresponsive with serious injuries” in a parking lot near 152 Street and 18 Avenue.

Charges against the teens – aged 15 and 16 years old – were announced in mid-September by officials with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. At the time, the teens were already in custody for breaching court-imposed conditions on a separate matter, Sgt. Frank Jang told media.

In late October, police announced further charges against the pair – of aggravated assault – in connection with an incident that occurred just hours before Prestbakmo died, and left a White Rock senior with significant injuries.

