Police say they have arrested a youth in connection with a fire that destroyed the playground at North Delta’s Chalmers Park in the early hours of Saturday, March 5, 2022. (City of Delta photos)

Youth arrested in connection with fire at North Delta park

Police responded to an alleged arson to the playground at Chalmers Park in the early hours of March 5

Police have arrested a youth in relation to an alleged arson at a North Delta park earlier this month.

According to a press release, police responded to a reported fire in the playground at Chalmers Park, located at 11400 76A Ave., shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5. By the time police arrived on scene, Delta Fire had already extinguished the blaze.

At the time, Police said they were investigating the fire as an arson.

On Friday, March 18, police arrested a youth in connection with the fire. The youth was processed and released on a promise to appear in court at a later date, and police say they are preparing a submission to Crown council for charge approval.

The Monday after the fire, city manager Sean McGill shared photos of the damage with Delta council, saying the playground will cost the city about $125,000 to replace.

“As you can see from the photos, it’s completely gone, there’s nothing left. It’s devastating, obviously,” McGill said, adding staff will report back to council as soon as they know when the playground will be replaced.

“We have prioritized this and it will be reinstated as soon as possible. We’re just trying to figure that process out.”

READ MORE: Police investigating arson at North Delta playground (March 7, 2022)


