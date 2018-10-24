BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver joins Premier John Horgan and Douglas College student Simka Marshall at a rally for proportional representation in Victoria, Tuesday. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

‘Your vote matters,’ BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally

British Columbians have until Nov. 30 to vote in favour of transitioning to PR, ending traditional first-past-the-post system

A strong sentiment to summon the youth vote and ensure each British Columbian is fairly represented in government was the message at a rally in favour of proportional representation hosted by the BC Green Party and the BC NDP in Victoria, Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of people filled the Crystal Gardens at the Victoria Convention Centre to show support for change in the province’s electoral system.

“For too long our old, outdated voting system has led to polarization and extreme partisanship,” Premier John Horgan told the room.

Proportional representation (PR) is a system whereby parties gain seats in direct proportion to the number of votes cast for them.

First-past-the-post (FPTP) gives candidates the power, whether they were elected by a single vote or by a landslide, based on representation in the province’s 87 electoral districts.

A self-professed “late convert” to PR, Horgan said under proportional representation, the diversity of the community is better represented in the legislature.

Pointing to the Ontario election where Premier Doug Ford received just 40 per cent of the votes, but holds 100 per cent of the power, Horgan said: “That’s not good for democracy.”

That encourages governments to become arrogant and stop listening to people, he added.

RELATED: Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Residents across B.C. will vote by mail-in ballot with a Nov. 30 deadline, choosing to remain with the first-past-the-post system or transition to proportional representation.

Voters will also select which type of PR they prefer – dual member proportional, mixed member proportional or rural-urban proportional.

The referendum will be the the third such vote in 18 years. In 2005, 57 per cent of voters chose PR and in 2009 only 39 per cent of voters were in favour; in order to change the system, a minimum of 60 per cent is required.

RELATED: Rural regions get priority for B.C. referendum mail-out

“When people say pro rep is a once in a generation opportunity, they’re talking about my generation,” said Simka Marshall, a member of the Ahousaht First Nation studying geography at Douglas College.

A change to proportional representation will inspire young voters, she explained, because the province will be better represented, regardless of which party is in power.

“My generation doesn’t have the luxury of being apathetic,” she told the crowd. “We’re graduating with thousands of dollars of debt, we’re likely to be lifetime renters and we’re watching our Earth and climate change dramatically.

“But we are also the generation of change,” she added.

RELATED: Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

The B.C. Liberals have made it clear they are in favour of keeping the current past-the-post system, accusing the NDP of “rushing an unfair referendum” to appease the Greens “propping up their government,” according to the party website.

“They’re spreading fear and they’re spreading misinformation,” Horgan said of the Liberals, because they are “petrified of working with other people.”

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver agreed, saying PR gives people the option to vote for what they want, eliminates the need for strategic voting that can lead to wasted votes, and ends the pitting of political parties against one another.

“Under that model, you get to vote with hope,” Weaver said.

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some voters did not agree with White Rock Coalition philosophy: Lawrence
Next story
Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

Just Posted

Poll-topper Brenda Locke’s heart in social planning

Brenda Locke is nobody’s rookie. This was her seventh election campaign

New appeal in South Surrey torched-SUV homicide investigation

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

Dark comedy offers challenge to returning Langley actor

A local actor steps back on stage in Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s showing of Arsenic and Old Lace.

Surrey hockey retailer sticks to plan to return to building hit by fire

‘Finishing touches are being done on the restoration,’ shop operators tell customers

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

$1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

The winning ticket is worth about $877.8 million in a lump-sum cash payment

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan Markle rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Most Read