B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

B.C. Parks released a statement saying a child dead after being struck by a falling tree at a Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday. (Google Maps)

Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite in B.C.’s Okanagan region

BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park Saturday

A child has been killed in British Columbia while visiting a provincial park in the Okanagan, south of Peachland.

A statement from BC Parks says the child was at a campground at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Saturday.

The statement says the youngster was injured by a falling tree.

BC Parks says the child died a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and BC Parks hasn’t said what might have caused the tree to come down.

The statement says “our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident.”

READ ALSO: U.S. hiker dies after falling from popular B.C. hiking trail near Whistler

parks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Authors C.C. Humphreys, Adrian Raeside discuss latest books
Next story
Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

A Chartwell Crescent Gardens event raised nearly $5,000 for Peace Arch Hospice Society recently. (Nick Czubak photo)
Butterfly release in South Surrey retirement community also a fundraiser

Police are looking for witnesses after the pedestrian was hit early Saturday morning (July 29). (File Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Alleged hit and run collision sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition in Surrey, police say

Guests of the SEMO Foundation attend the INSPIRE fundraiser in 2022. This year the event returns to the Westlund Building in Langley and will be held Aug. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale charity to host fundraiser for five local organizations