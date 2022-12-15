Young man dead after reversing into RCMP at Creston traffic stop, prompting shooting

The truck was later found in a ditch on Highway 3A where the driver was suffering from gun wounds

A Creston RCMP officer shot the driver of a truck that reversed into him at a traffic stop on Dec. 14.

The mountie was approaching the truck, which was parked in a driveway at approximately 3:35a.m. when it began reversing into him.

The truck reportedly struck the officer. The RCMP officer then fired his gun at the driver of the vehicle.

The truck then drove off.

At 3:45 a.m. the truck was found in a ditch off Highway 3A and Mather Road. The driver was suffering from a gun shot wound. Police and Emergency Health Services provided medical assistance, but the young male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO BC is now investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Please note that all aspects and circumstances of this incident will be the subject of independent investigation and verification by the IIO BC. For more information about the IIO BC and and media updates, you can visit their website at www.iiobc.ca.

