Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer. (Vancouver Police)

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

The 15-year-old boy caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Vancouver Saturday night died on Monday, according to the BC Coroner’s Service.

At a news conference earlier that day, Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer had said that the teen was on life support and not expected to survive.

Palmer said that “an exchange of gunfire took place between at least two people at East Broadway and Ontario Street ” at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Kevin Whiteside, 23, of Vancouver received life-threatening injuries and died overnight, Palmer said.

Whiteside was known to police, Palmer said, but said he couldn’t comment on whether Whiteside was the target of the shooting.

“He was involved in the exchange of gunfire,” said Palmer.

Another bullet struck a 15-year-old boy whose family was driving from Vancouver back to Coquitlam.

Palmer described the Coquitlam teen as a “young, innocent 15-year-old boy”

“I am incredibly saddened and heartbroken to have to report that this teenage boy is on life support in hospital and not expected to live,” said Palmer before hearing the news of the teen’s death.

“My heart goes out to the family of the 15-year-old boy. They were having a normal Saturday night out with family and now they are grieving for their son.”

Palmer said that investigators were working to determine if it was a bullet from Whiteside’s gun that hit the 15-year-old.

Another man in his 30s was treated for injuries at the scene.

Palmer said that it is rare for uninvolved bystanders to be killed in shootings.

“Vancouver is a safe city,” Palmer said.

No other suspects have been identified by police and anyone who was in the area or has video footage of the scene at the time of the shooting is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

