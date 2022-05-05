Yet-to-be-scheduled Surrey South byelection must happen by Oct. 28

Elections Canada says there is a six month time limit for date to be called

There’s no word yet on scheduling for a byelection for the vacant Surrey South provincial seat following the departure of Stephanie Cadieux.

The former MLA had fulfilled all constituency obligations before May 1, after announcing her resignation on April 4.

Andrew Watson, communications director for Elections BC said there is a six-month time period – following the resignation, retirement or incapacity of an MLA – in which a byelection can be called.

“It’s a decision of government,” he said. “But it must be called, in this case, by Oct. 28.”

He said Elections BC is ready to go ahead with the logistics of conducting the byelection for Surrey South, as soon as it is called.

On Thursday (May 5) BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon announced Elenore Sturko as the party’s nominee for the Surrey South riding.

Sturko, an RCMP sergeant currently on leave from the force, lives in South Surrey and is noted as a champion of human rights and advisor on issues relating to gender, sexual orientation, harassment, equity, and inclusivity.

Cadieux served the public for 13 years as representative for Surrey-Panorama, Surrey-Cloverdale, and, most recently, Surrey South.

The politician, who has used a wheelchair since she was 18 – and has long been an advocate for diversity, accessibility and disability inclusion – announced she was relinquishing her seat for a federal post as Canada’s first Chief Accessibility Officer.



