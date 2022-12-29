YEAR IN REVIEW: 2022, by the numbers

A collection of random Surrey-related numbers in 2022, from the Now-Leader files:

2023: The year of the planned groundbreaking of Surrey’s second hospital, in Cloverdale, according to a project update from B.C. health minister Adrian Dix in January.

568,000: The population of Surrey in 2021, according to census data from Statistics Canada in March, up from 517,887 in 2016 — a growth rate of 9.7 per cent over those five years. Surrey ranked fourth among Canada’s fastest-growing municipalities.

44: In acres, the size of a new “natural area park” off Queen Mary Boulevard dedicated to Surrey pioneer Zennosuke Inouye, a war vet who fought to have his land returned to him after he and others of Japanese descent were forcibly relocated away from the B.C. coast by the Canadian government during the Second World War.

92 and 88: Years of age of Ross Staschuk and Doreen Baird, respectively, who married at Surrey’s Chartwell Imperial Place retirement home in November, two years after they first met there. The couple didn’t plan to move in together, though. “Just changing everything, you know, at this age, it’s a pain in the butt,” Doreen said.

200,000: The estimated number of vinyl records, CDs and DVDs that musician John Cody had to move from one Surrey house to another in the spring. “I’ve always collected things, since I was a kid,” said Cody, a drummer in wife Lee Aaron’s rock band, among other gigs.

69: The age of Ed Myers when the longtime Whalley Little League coach died in January after nearly 40 years of volunteer work and a year-long battle with cancer.

Surrey’s UrbanScreen digital-art gallery showed “Phantasmagoria” on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in 2018, four years before it was decommissioned in May 2022. (file photo)

12: The number of years of operation for Surrey UrbanScreen on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley before the digital-art gallery was decommissioned in May.

171: The number of games Surrey-raised Justin Sourdif played in a Vancouver Giants jersey before the WHL team traded their captain to Edmonton Oil Kings in January. A right-shot forward, Sourdif is currently playing for Charlotte Checkers, the AHL farm team of Florida Panthers, the NHL franchise that drafted him in 2020.

102: The age of Surrey’s Eleanor Collins in January when “Canada’s first lady of jazz” was featured on a special new Canada Post stamp that commemorated her as one of the first Black artists in North America to host a national TV series.

161: The number of B.C. residents who died from a workplace injury or disease in 2021, according to WorkSafeBC in a report made public on the International Day of Mourning, April 28. Exposure to disease-causing materials continued to drive fatalities.

87-81: The score of the basketball game when Fleetwood Park Dragons won their very first Surrey RCMP Classic boy’s tournament championship in February, over Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers. The all-Surrey tourney was delayed for a month due to COVID-19, and no spectactors were allowed in the gym to watch any of the games.

$100,000: The estimated amount awarded to an injured Surrey bus passenger after a Translink driver braked to avoid hitting a truck in 2015, almost seven years before a B.C. Supreme Court judge made the ruling.

In February, a convoy of vehicles adorned with Canadian flags heads south on 176 Street toward a truck stop near the Pacific Highway border crossing. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

16: The number of people arrested for mischief at South Surrey’s Pacific Highway crossing in February after a “freedom convoy” blocked border access during a multi-day protest.

$18.7 million: The lottery winnings of Surrey bus driver Nang (Paul) Trinh in a Lotto 6/49 draw in April. He planned an early retirement and trips to Japan and China, among other ways to spend all that money.

4,000: The number of pothole-repair requests – more than twice the usual number – fielded by the City of Surrey after the unusually long winter of 2021-22, according to a springtime report to city council.

34.5: The percentage of Surrey voters who cast a ballot in the Oct. 20 civic election, slightly higher than the provincial turnout.



