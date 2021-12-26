YEAR IN REVIEW: 2021 by the numbers, including $18M for Surrey’s most expensive house

Random digits from stories published in the Now-Leader in 2021

The view from 2120 Indian Fort Drive, Surrey, as shown on realtor Jean Chai’s website (cotala.com/43977).

12:29

The time of morning when the Fraser Health region’s first baby of 2021, Rehmat Pangli, was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital, weighing seven pounds, one ounce. Her name means “blessing” or mercy,” said proud father Parvinder. B.C.’s first baby of the new year was born in Vancouver eight minutes earlier, at 12:21 a.m.

$17,000

The amount donated to charity by Surrey United’s U18 Wildfire girls team, in their final year of youth soccer, after the pandemic cancelled their plans to play in a tournament in Florida the previous summer.

$9,200

Total fines issued by Surrey RCMP on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, 2021, after police received 29 calls for service city-wide related to non-compliance with COVID-19 public health orders at the time.

49

The number of storeys of an Education Mega Center planned for the site of Whalley’s former Stardust roller rink building, which was demolished in February – 16 years after the rink closed, in 2005, after 34 years of operation there.

$18 million

The assessed value of Surrey’s most expensive home, at 2021 Indian Fort Dr., in the Ocean Park area, according to BC Assessment Authority figures released in January. It ranked 76th in the province.

31

Surrey had at least 31 per cent of B.C.’s total 51,300 COVID-19 cases in 2020, based on data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

9700-block of 149 St.

In Surrey, the scene of a months-long protest that targeted an alleged spy for the Chinese government. In January, neighbours were relieved when protesters left and things returned to normal in the area.

62

The number of years The Round Up Cafe was owned and operated by the Springenatic family before the diner closed for good last spring, after limping through pandemic-caused closure, reopening and related restrictions for a full year.

72

The number of years Clover Lanes operated before the bowling alley closed in May, more than a year after the owners put the building and business up for sale.

33.57

In hertz, the ultra-low C note sung by Surrey’s Joy Chapman to break a world record for lowest vocal note by a female, in February.

29

The age of Surrey corrections officer Bikramdeep Randhawa, who was gunned down outside North Delta’s Scottsdale Centre mall on a Saturday afternoon in May, in what police called a targeted shooting.

1909

The year of construction of historic Strawberry Hill Hall, which was being renovated to house preschool and childcare spaces when it caught fire in April and was damaged beyond repair. A replica hall is now considered for the site, at 75 Avenue and 121 Street.

514

The number of homes in Surrey’s newest all-rental residential village, opened next to Scott Road SkyTrain station last May. The “Metro” development is WestStone Group’s second purpose-built rental building in the city.

3:17

The time of morning July 19 when fire broke broke out and extensively damaged St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Whalley. Weeks later, arson charges were laid against a 35-year-old woman of no fixed address.

Just before 3

The approximate time of morning Aug. 21 when three hockey-playing Surrey teens – Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson – were killed when their vehicle hit a tree in the Fraser Heights area, on a curved section of 104 Avenue.

16

In months, the wait for operators of Cloverdale’s Elements Casino to reopen following COVID-triggered closure in March 2020.

50

The estimated number of homes and buildings to be reconstructed in wildfire-hit Lytton with lumber donated by Surrey-based Teal Jones sawmill company.

100

The number of grueling Ironman triathlons completed by Surrey business leader Elizabeth Model, who reached the milestone Sept. 12 in Wisconsin. “It’s been quite a journey,” she said later. “I never started out thinking about numbers. It’s always been about travel, keeping fit and meeting wonderful people along the road of explorations.”

• RELATED, from last year: Surrey life in 2020, by the numbers



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

2021 Year in Review