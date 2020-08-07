Police, fire and ambulance personnel respond to Highway 99 in South Surrey Thursday (Aug. 6) night, following reports of a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Wrong-way driver triggers multi-vehicle collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Police received multiple reports of vehicle heading north in southbound lanes

A wrong-way driver caused chaos on Highway 99 in South Surrey Thursday (Aug. 6) night.

According to a news release, Surrey RCMP received multiple reports at approximately 9:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle travelling northbound in the southbound lanes, near the Crescent Road exit.

“Further callers reported that a multi-vehicle collision had occurred,” the release continues.

According to one witness at the scene, the northbound vehicle collided with two others. Photographs of the aftermath show a white truck with damage to its front driver side, a sedan with significant front-end damage and what appears to be a dark-coloured cross-over vehicle resting on its roof.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel responded to the scene, and several people were taken to hospital, the witness said. One male was seen in handcuffs, he added.

According to police, all injuries appeared to be minor.

The incident prompted closure of the highway’s southbound lanes at the King George Boulevard/Crescent Road exit. It was reopened by 1 a.m.

Investigators are asking for anyone who observed the collision or the wrong-way vehicle prior to the collision, or with dash-cam video of the incident, to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or solvecrime.ca


One of three vehicles involved in a collision on Highway 99 Thursday (Aug. 6) night came to rest on its roof. (Shane MacKichan photo)

