The transit authority released its top 10 bus routes for rider complaints last year. (TransLink/Twitter)

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

TransLink releases list, with Route 319 at the top

If you’ve taken issue with TransLink during your daily commute, you’re not alone.

The transit authority released its top 10 bus routes for rider complaints last year.

Likely not a surprise to those who ride it, Route 319 between Surrey and Delta at Scott Road Station and the Newton Exchange received the highest number of complaints. Coming in second was Route 116 between Edmonds Station and Metrotown Station in Burnaby.

Most of the nearly 30,000 complaints related to overcrowding, the schedule, and the driver’s behaviour. TransLink received 2,600 complaints more than last year – up 10 per cent.

Meanwhile, staff said ridership on buses went up by seven per cent.

Here is the full list of the top 10 bus routes for complaints in 2008:

1. 319 Scott Road Station/Newton Exchange

2. 116 Edmonds Station/Metrotown Station

3. 410 Richmond-Brighouse Station/22nd Street Station

4. 301 Newton Exchange/Brighouse Station

5. 023 Main Street Station/Beach

6. 351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station

7. 049 Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop/UBC

8. 240 15th Street/Vancouver

9. 335 Newton/Surrey Central Station

10. 100 22nd Street Station/Marpole Loop


After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

VIDEO: Highway One to be widened east to 264th Street in Fraser Valley

The $235 million project includes upgrades to overpasses and a rail bridge

Last member of Vancouver Asahi baseball team that fought racism helps unveil new stamp

The stamp displays 11 Asahi players from the 1940 team

