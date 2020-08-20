Members of Nak’azdli Whut’en officially open Stuart River bridge. From left to right, Chief Alexander McKinnon, Rosemarie Sam, Carl Leon, Carmen Patrick-Johnson and Cecil Martin. (CGL photo)

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Recently, Coastal GasLink partnered with Nak’azdli Whut’en to open the largest free-span temporary bridge in the world, across Stuart River in northeast B.C.

The temporary bridge will help Coastal GasLink workers access remote sections of the 670-km natural gas pipeline project, according to a news release.

The bridge – which spans 770 feet – was given a thumbs up after Nak’azdli Whu’en’s Natural Resource Department and Chief Alexander McKinnon and council were assured it could be done safely, and with minimal disturbance to the river, salmon and fish habitat.

“I want our members to have clean drinking water, to be able to harvest salmon,” said McKinnon.

“The best way to do it, I believe, is to be at the table with large industry folk that will listen to our concerns and take our concerns into consideration so we can help protect the wildlife.”

Nak’azdli Development Corp. partnered with Surespan Construction Ltd. to install the 770-foot single-span temporary bridge above the Stuart River. (CGL photo)

Geroges Guerette, project manager for SA Energy Group, said the bridge involved a year of consultation to come to fruition.

Instead of placing multiple pillars in the water, the bridge is a free-span arch, according to the company.

Coastal GasLink will also be supporting the development of a fish hatchery project with Nak’azdli Whut’en to help increase salmon in the rivers which is a critical resource to the local residents.

The bridge is not publicly accessible and was completed prior to the salmon spawning season. It will be removed and the land reclaimed after CGL construction is complete.

READ MORE: B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms
Next story
Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

Just Posted

White Rock craftsman riding the wave of the ukulele revival

Steve Goodall’s hand-crafted instruments are growing in popularity

Surrey man charged with attempting to smuggle 90 kg of meth into Canada

Steven Andrew Golding, 64, is scheduled to make first court appearance Sept. 14

Surrey SAFE anti-gang family program seeing results

Its ultimate goal is to help 4,700 at-risk children by the end of its five-year funding cycle

Fraser Health warns again of possible COVID-19 exposure at Surrey hookah lounge

Authority says latest exposure dates are Aug. 7 to 9

Elektra choir’s new ‘Fire Flowers’ offers ‘intimate and hopeful’ sounds, Surrey director says

Online-only release of choir’s 17th collection of music

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Early-morning fire rips through townhouse complex in Mission

Several suites damaged, Mission firefighters still on scene

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Most Read