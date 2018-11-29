(Canadian Press)

World eyes trade tension as Trudeau arrives at high-drama G20 summit

G20 summit to draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Buenos Aires this morning for a high-stakes G20 summit set to begin on Friday and draw global attention over trade tensions between China and the United States.

The Canadian government is also looking to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on the summit sidelines, though the Prime Minister’s Office hasn’t finally confirmed that formality is in the delegation’s plans.

READ MORE: No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets

The government is also open to talking about international security.

Earlier this week, Canada and its allies condemned the seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels near Crimea.

A government official says Canada is very concerned about the situation unfolding in Ukraine specifically, and Russian aggression generally.

The Trudeau government is also expecting the October murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be raised at the G20, given the attendance of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe cash approved by judge
Next story
Netflix Canada plans biggest price increase yet as competition intensifies

Just Posted

Hit-and-run crash near South Surrey border

Driver fled 2 Avenue and 176 Street scene on foot: police

Delta police officer raises concerns about online edible sales

He was shocked to bust a woman allegedly selling weed-laced brownies with 40 times the recommended single dose of THC

Surrey Food Bank honours donors at Christmas open house

Thirteen organizations, people and groups receive awards

City of Surrey’s debt nowhere near McCallum’s figure of $514M

2017 documents show debt of $267M; Gill says McCallum’s discrepancy ‘absolutely shamefully wrong’

Tsawwassen humpback killed by ‘catastrophic’ ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

VIDEO: Giants earn fourth straight win mid-week in Kelowna

Langley-based G-Men earned a 2-1 victory over the Rockets in an away game Wednesday night.

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

North Delta happening: week of Nov. 29

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

B.C. to share gambling revenue with Indigenous communities

Premier John Horgan says legislation coming to enact UNDRIP

Most Read