Former Vancouver Const. Jim Fisher receives an award. (Black Press files)

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

Two victims of the sex trade have alleged Vancouver police detective James Fisher sexually abused them during an investigation into their pimp.

READ MORE: Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Known only as F.A. and F.B., the two women filed claims in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday, alleging Fisher “cultivated a relationship of a sexual, romantic and psychological intimacy” with them as their witness coordinator and support worker during the investigation into Reza Moazami.

Moazami was found guilty in 2014 of dozens of charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and human trafficking, and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. His 11 victims ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

The women claim Fisher imposed unwanted sexual and romantic attention on them by kissing and groping them.

They are seeking damages for psychological injuries, including psychological trauma and substance use disorder, loss of trust and confidence in police, prosecutors and government authorities, and fear of further harm by Moazami.

The City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department and the province are also named as defendants.

Fisher was sentenced to 20 months behind bars last August after he was convicted of breach of trust and sexual exploitation for kissing a teenage girl and woman who were victims in the sex trade in connection to Moazami.

Moazami has appealed his conviction following Fisher’s trial.

READ MORE: Vancouver officer apologizes for kissing girl, woman at sentencing hearing

None of the allegations has been proven in court. A statement of defense has not yet been filed.

