Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in two separate groping incidents on May 8, 2023. Women reported being approached by an unknown man and then inappropriately touched. (Coquitlam RCMP handouts)

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in two separate groping incidents on May 8, 2023. Women reported being approached by an unknown man and then inappropriately touched. (Coquitlam RCMP handouts)

Women inappropriately touched in 2 groping incidents: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP believe it may be the same suspect

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect after women reported being approached by a man and inappropriately touched in two separate groping incidents.

Coquitlam RCMP say in both instances it was reported that an unknown man approached the victims and inappropriately touched them. However, police believe the incidents may be related and the suspect the same.

The two incidents happened May 8, eight hours apart, but within 650 metres of each other.

The first happened around 1 p.m. at a bus stop on Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue, while the second happened around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Streets.

Police said the suspect is described between 20 and 30 years, with short black hair and thick dark eyebrows.

Meantime, Vancouver Police arrested a “serial groper” Wednesday.

READ MORE: Alleged ‘serial groper’ arrested, Vancouver Police say

Since April 27, four women have reported being sexually assaulted while out walking during the late evening in downtown Vancouver, police said Tuesday (May 9). Police believe the same man is responsible for each assault.

Police say all four incidents happened after dark in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena, and in each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPsexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
China working to get Canadians ‘at each other’s throats’: interference researcher
Next story
Modelled tsunami would take 20 minutes to reach Vancouver Island — study

Just Posted

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in Surrey

Cowboy Caleb Bennett completes a 93.5-point ride in the bareback riding event at the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2019. The 2023 rodeo is set to begin May 19 with three roughstock rodeo events and one timed event. (Photo: Grace Kennedy)
The Four ‘Bs’ of rodeo events in Cloverdale

Screenshot of “Mike,” an example of a Surrey school student at risk of gang recruitment, from a webinar video posted on the Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment (SAFE) program website. (surrey.ca)
Gang-prevention the aim of new Surrey Youth Resiliency Program (SYRP), with $3.95M in fed funds

2023 YWCA Women of Distinction Award winners (from left to right) include Azra Hussain, Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi and Lauren Simpson, among 14 women in different categories. (Submitted photos)
Surrey trio among 14 celebrated at sold-out YWCA Women of Distinction Awards gala

Pop-up banner image